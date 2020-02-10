Clark Estates Inc. NY Takes $567,000 Position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of MTS Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered their price target on MTS Systems from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet cut MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MTS Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

In other MTS Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.46 per share, with a total value of $90,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chun Hung Yu purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 49,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,639. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MTSC opened at $43.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79. MTS Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $837.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). MTS Systems had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. MTS Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

MTS Systems Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

