Clark Estates Inc. NY Takes Position in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.28% of Warrior Met Coal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 19,654.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $20.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $33.49.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

