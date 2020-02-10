Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $84.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $52.00.

CCOI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $75.84 on Thursday. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $118,579.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,373.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $62,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,024 shares of company stock worth $1,127,107. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,235,000 after purchasing an additional 105,911 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 605,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,340,000 after purchasing an additional 32,627 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 554,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 454,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 93.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 205,502 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

