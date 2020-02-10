Cohen Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,494 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of New Relic worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in New Relic by 22.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,942,000 after acquiring an additional 337,891 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 93.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 608,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 294,025 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter worth approximately $30,965,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 643.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 121,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 122,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 48,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $583,015.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,327 shares of company stock worth $1,316,893. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEWR. Barclays cut New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on New Relic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

NEWR opened at $62.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.31 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.35. New Relic Inc has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

