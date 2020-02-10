Cohen Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 370,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 2.3% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Shares of EPD opened at $25.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,200,496 shares of company stock worth $31,690,133 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

