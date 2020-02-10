Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $156.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $161.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.54 and its 200 day moving average is $142.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

