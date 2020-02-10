Cohen Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,134 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.73.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,340 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST opened at $313.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.02 and a 200-day moving average of $293.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

