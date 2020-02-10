Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 275 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for 1.6% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,054,000 after buying an additional 275,470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 278,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after buying an additional 72,910 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Deutsche Bank raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $77.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.74. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

