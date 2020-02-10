Cohen Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.07 Million Position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PZZA opened at $64.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.18. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.75, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is 67.16%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

