Cohen Capital Management Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC opened at $34.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $311.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.