Cohen Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at $744,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at $6,970,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,681,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 336,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 86,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 73.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NS. ValuEngine cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey bought 527,426 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $14,999,995.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,646,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,347,313.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dan J. Hill bought 1,500 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.59 per share, with a total value of $39,885.00. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $27.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02, a PEG ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $399.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 86.64%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

