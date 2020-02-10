Community Bank N.A. Acquires 144 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 115,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

SCHA opened at $75.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.29. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $77.74.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

