Community Bank N.A. Acquires 475 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Nucor by 85.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE stock opened at $47.92 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.94. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Longbow Research raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.