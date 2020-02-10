Community Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 70,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,099 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,750 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP opened at $179.10 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $144.04 and a fifty-two week high of $180.47. The company has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.