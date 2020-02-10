Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,831 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $469,263,000 after buying an additional 1,364,667 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $245,461,000 after buying an additional 968,802 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,011,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,611,000 after buying an additional 271,368 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,875,073 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $163,822,000 after buying an additional 579,488 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $57.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

