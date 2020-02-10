Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,629 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 30,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD opened at $56.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.48. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The firm has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.5605 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.42.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

