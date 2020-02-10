Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Desjardins cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

NYSE:RY opened at $80.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average is $79.41. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

