Community Bank N.A. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A. owned about 0.09% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 16,971 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,425 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $22.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $22.69.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.