Community Bank N.A. Has $10.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Community Bank N.A. cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $82.34 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

