Community Bank N.A. Has $4.13 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS stock opened at $94.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.94. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $83.56 and a 52 week high of $96.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.