Community Bank N.A. Has $655,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,025 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $853,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 310,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 48,507 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $44.42 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

