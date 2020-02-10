Community Bank N.A. Has $671,000 Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 816,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,199 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,800,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 454,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 418,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 135,155 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.43 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $50.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

