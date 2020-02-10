Community Bank N.A. Has $753,000 Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 35.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 17.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 149,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after acquiring an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,337.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $158.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.34 and its 200-day moving average is $146.15. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $113.23 and a one year high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

