Community Bank N.A. Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 157.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,730,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,117 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 6.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 23,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $77.87 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $63.97 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. CSX’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Benchmark began coverage on CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.90.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

