Community Bank N.A. Increases Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

CVS Health stock opened at $71.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average of $67.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

