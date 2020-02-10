Community Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.0% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.79.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,850 shares of company stock worth $2,230,552 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.87 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.