Community Bank N.A. Invests $689,000 in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT opened at $238.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.96. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $171.05 and a 12 month high of $242.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

