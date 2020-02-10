Community Bank N.A. Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $204.80 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $180.29 and a 1-year high of $210.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.78 and its 200 day moving average is $197.34.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

