Community Bank N.A. Makes New $793,000 Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,244,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,598,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 12,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,309,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,003.00. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.60, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,997,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,772,284. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $787.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $800.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $731.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $638.92 and a one year high of $873.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $770.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

