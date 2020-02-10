Community Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. UBS Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Shares of TFC opened at $54.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.69. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

