Community Bank N.A. Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,146,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 3,907.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,822,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $126,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,805 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Comcast by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,859 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Comcast by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,753,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $78,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,100 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $44.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $203.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

