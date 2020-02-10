Community Bank N.A. Sells 1,650 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $35.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $31.04.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.