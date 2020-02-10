Community Bank N.A. Sells 5,650 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period.

IEMG stock opened at $52.03 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06.

