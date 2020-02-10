Community Bank N.A. Sells 5,915 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 1.5% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 15,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $75.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.82. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.