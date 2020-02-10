Community Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,825 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.0% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $15.00 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

