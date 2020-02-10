Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys 226 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,784,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,313.78.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,079.28 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,055.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,887.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,813.37. The company has a market cap of $1,035.09 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.