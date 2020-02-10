Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Given $48.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $48.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Community Trust Bancorp an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $442,800.00. Also, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $51,472.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,744,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $44.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $47.54.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

