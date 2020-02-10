Confluence Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Confluence Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,677 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 0.9% of Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,019 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 6.4% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 3.2% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 44,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.26. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

