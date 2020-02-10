CoreCommodity Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

