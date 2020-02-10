Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Vista LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $160.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.58 and its 200 day moving average is $168.24. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,419 shares of company stock worth $2,857,383. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

