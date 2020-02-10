Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.79.

NYSE:LYB opened at $82.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.80. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

