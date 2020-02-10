Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.28.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $122.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.36 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.49.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

