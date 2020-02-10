Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 19,072 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after buying an additional 9,483,976 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,695,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,042,000 after buying an additional 863,181 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,380,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,541,000 after buying an additional 610,113 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,569,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,558,000 after buying an additional 1,770,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,240,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,246,000 after buying an additional 94,735 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $12.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

