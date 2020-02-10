Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $97,375,000 after acquiring an additional 44,473 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $5,102,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 13,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $313.63 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $314.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.02 and a 200 day moving average of $293.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,340 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.73.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

