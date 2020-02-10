Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 134 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,032,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 219,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,093,000 after purchasing an additional 151,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,674,000 after purchasing an additional 144,231 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,054,000 after purchasing an additional 130,121 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Nomura boosted their price objective on Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.56.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.81, for a total value of $141,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,424.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.28, for a total value of $2,003,683.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,838,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,159 shares of company stock worth $10,149,833. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $606.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.58. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $385.91 and a fifty-two week high of $609.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

