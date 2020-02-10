Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 14,778 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.9% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $66.02 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average of $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. FIX upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

