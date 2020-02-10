Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,048 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 16.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 195.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 172,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $54.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

