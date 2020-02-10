Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 475 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $294.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.83 and a 52 week high of $298.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

