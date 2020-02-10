Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 5.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

DISCK opened at $28.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.45. Discovery Inc Series C has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

