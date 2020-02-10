Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,831 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $48,144,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,550,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,749,000 after acquiring an additional 345,972 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,263,000 after acquiring an additional 214,047 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 532,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,804,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $103.12 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $125.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.72.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

